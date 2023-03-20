4 Ondo lawmakers suffer defeat, 2 persons shot

Results from collation centres across the 18 local government areas of Ondo state have shown that four out of eight serving members of the State House of Assembly who sought reelection have suffered defeat in last Saturday’s poll.

Blueprint reports that elections held in 26 state constituencies in a peaceful atmosphere though with low voters turnout in most of the units across the state.

It was learnt that the some of the serving lawmakers who sought reelection but failed include; Tomide Akinribido (Ondo West 1 PDP); Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2, ADC); Hon Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko Northwest 2, APC) and Toluwani Borokini (Akure South1, APC).

However, four other incumbent lawmakers won their elections; Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1 APC/ Majority Leader); Oladiji Olamide (Ondo east APC); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa ||, APC); and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje 1, APC) who is winning for the third term.

Three new female lawmakers will be part of next assembly as these candidates won in Owo 1, Idanre and Ilaje 2 constituencies of the state.

Meanwhile, a policeman and one resident of Idanre were hit by stray bullets during the weekend State House of Assembly election in Ondo state.

The two victims are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital as the cause of the shooting could not be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report.

The incident occurred at Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources, the gunshot was fired by a suspected hoodlum.

The suspect did not target the victims, therefore making them casualties of stray bullets.

The security operative and the other victim were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Confirming the incident, Ondo State Police Command spokesperson, SP Olufumilayo Odunlami, said the suspect has been arrested.

According to her, a pump-action rifle and two live cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

Also during the last presidential and National Assembly elections, a prominent member of the leading political parties in Idanre Local Government Area of the state, one Mr. Akinlabi Akinnaso alias, “Oluomo” was shot dead.

Oluomo lost his life on Sunday morning after he was allegedly shot by one of the security agents present at the INEC Collation Centre, Owena Ayetoro Idanre. Ondo state.

