4 secure fresh PDP tickets in Kaduna

Four members of the House of Representatives in Kaduna South Senatorial Zone have picked the PDP tickets to seek fresh mandates, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the primary elections held at various constituencies on Wednesday, reports that Rep.

Nicholas Garba (PDP-Jema’a/Sanga), picked the ticket after trouncing his only challenger, Danladi Boyis.

In the result announced yesterday in Kafanchan by Mr Stephen Issac, the Returning Officer, Garba got 208 while Boyis scored 45 votes.

Garba will be seeking a third term in 2019.

Also, Gideon Gwani, (PDP/Kaura), floored four other aspirants to pick the party’s ticket for a fourth term, according the result announced by the Returning Officer, Mr Malik Sunday, in Kaura.

Malik said Gwani got 52 votes, while his closest challenger, Yakubu Bityong, a member of the Kaduna House of Assembly, got 38 votes.

In the same vein, Simon Na-Allah got 15 votes, while Latong Yohanna and Azumi Iliya had no vote.

Other results showed that Rep Simon Arabo (Kauru/PDP), picked the PDP ticket to seek a third term after beating his perennial challenger, Paul Wani, while Rep.

Marshal Katung (PDP/Jaba/ Zango-Kataf), defeated four challengers for the ticket.

Katung, a freshman in the House of Representatives, will be looking for a second tenure in 2019.

(NAN)

