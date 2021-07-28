4 teams at loggerhead for Beach Soccer League title

Kebbi BSC, Kwara BSC, Smart City BSC of Lagos and hosts Kada BSC of Kaduna will trade tackles on sand as the Nigeria Beach Soccer League Super 4 Final kicks of on Thursday in Kaduna.

The tournament to be played on round robbing basis at the first beach soccer stadium in Nigeria, Murtala Mohammed Square Kaduna,will ensure the maiden champion of the annual Nigeria Beach Soccer League, according to the coordinator of NBSL, Mr. Mahmud Hadejia.



Speaking on Wednesday in Kaduna, Hadejia said, “we have been having cooperation of the Kaduna state government. We are happy that we are having the first Beach Soccer stadium, located here in Kaduna. We appreciate what the state government has done.

“The Kaduna Beach Soccer hosts have done a lot in ensuring that logistics are provided. We will also tell the whole world that Kaduna is peaceful and a good place to be,” he said.



According to the fixture, Kebbi will lock horns with Smart City in the first match on Day one, while hosts KADA slug it out with Kwara. On Day two, Kwara will face Kebbi in the first match, while KADA battle Smart City in the second game.



Kwara will take on Smart City on Day three, while an epic battle between KADA and Kebbi will draw the curtains on the Super 4. Matches are billed to start 3:30pm daily.

Notable dignitaries at the event include the Director of Sports Kaduna state, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports Development Kaduna state, Alhaji Mahmud Yamusa.



Others are Secretary Nigeria Beach Soccer League, Taiye Olajide, Chairman Kaduna Beach Football Association, Engr. Musa Nimrod and Coordinator Nigeria Beach Soccer League and President African Beach Soccer Union, Mahmud.

