4 travelers killed, scores injured in Jos

Four travelers were attacked and killed at Bida Bidi Junction along Jos-Zaria road, in Jos North local government area of Plateau state.

Spokesman of the Plateau state Police command, ASP Uba Gabriel who confirmed the incident however said only two persons were killed with many others injured.

According to some of the survivors, the attack occurred at about 12:00 am of Wednesday.

One of the survivors, who gave his name as Usman Aliyu, said they were traveling from Kano to Nasarawa state when hoodlums who blocked the popular Zaria road highway beat up and macheted them.

Those who survived the attack had been taken to Bingham Hospital Jos, for treatment.

It was learnt that the Sharon car carrying the travelers was burnt down while other vehicles were also smashed by the hoodlums.

While confirming the incident, ASP Gabriel said the command was aware of the incident but only two people were confirmed dead, adding that the commissioner of police “is at the scene of the incident, to restore law and order.”

This incident is coming hours after two miners were attacked and killed at a mining site located around Yelwa Zagam community on Tuesday.