4 weeks after, NCC suspends telecom shutdown in Gusau

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has suspended the shutdown of telecom sites within Gusau, the state capital.

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle disclosed this at a weekly preaching session to mark the state’s 25 years anniversary Friday.

Matawalle, who was represented by the acting governor who is also the speaker, House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, at the weekly preaching session, said the NCC had agreed to suspend the shutdown within Gusau only, while the remaining 13 local government councils “will remain out of service.”

“The remaining 13 local government councils will remain shut of telecom sites until we witness positive records in the ongoing fight against armed bandits terrorising the state by the military,” he said.

According to him, the suspension was to enable the good people of the state to have access to telecommunication networks and enhance socio-economic development in the state.

Magarya further enjoined people of the state to always pray for the restoration of peace in the state.

“I am appealing to all law abiding citizens of the state to continue praying patiently for the return of relative peace in Zamfara state and Nigeria at large.”

Blueprint reports that during the four-week shutdown, business activities have been crippled.