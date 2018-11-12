4 women candidates to contest Adamawa guber election

Four women are among the 28 candidates cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the governorship election in Adamawa in 2019.

Two other women were cleared by INEC to run for the position of deputy governor.

The women cleared to run for governor are: Lami Musa of People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN), Na’ama Bulama of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), Rukayya Audu of Action People’s Party (APP) and Elizabeth Isa of Change Advocacy Party (CAP).

Those cleared to run for the position of deputy governor are: Hadiza Mohammed of Democratic Alternative (DA) and Rashida Balarabe of Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD).

Other candidates for the governorship seat are incumbent Governor Muhammed Bindow of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Adamawa Assembly Speaker and acting Governor, Umaru Fintiri, who is Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) flag-bearer.

Others are serving Senator of Adamawa Central Senatorial District who defected from the APC to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Abdul-Azeez Nyako is the candidate of the ADC, while former House of Representatives member for Gombi/Hong federal constituency is the candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Bappare Umaru, an Islamic Cleric who is the Imam of Jamaatul Nasril Islam (JNI) in Jimeta area of Yola town, is the candidate of KOWA party and a Christian cleric, Eric Theman is the candidate of MRDD.

(NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.