£400: ‘London-based Nigerian lied against airport security’

A Nigerian, Olakunle Tayo Fapohunda, is said to have lied against two aviation security personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN, at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos after his allegation of pilferage was found to be false.

Tayo, who passed through the terminal on December 22 enroute the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic flight, had alleged that the AVSEC personnel connived and removed 400 British pounds from his wallet while going through the scanning machine on the fateful day.

However, a review of the CCTV footage of his movement and activities at the terminal before boarding the flight to London’s Heathrow Airport proved the contrary, suggesting that he merely lied against the security staff.

Confirming the development, the general manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said, “With respect to the allegation by Mr. Olakunle Tayo Fapohunda that two officials of Aviation Security connived and pilfered the sum of £400 from his wallet while going through the scanning machine on Wednesday, December 22, 2021,enroute London Heathrow on a Virgin Atlantic flight, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will like to inform you that we have thoroughly investigated the allegation but found it to be untrue, as none of the two officers touched the tray as clearly shown by our CCTV footage.

“The only person who touched the tray was a NAHCO staff, who was immediately behind him, and only pushed the tray forward to create space for her bag to come out of the X-ray machine. We were able to clearly establish that throughout Mr. Olakunle’s movement within the screening point, nobody removed anything from his tray.

“Although, we are mindful of the fact that it is not impossible to have a few bad eggs within the Corps, we will like to assure you that the Authority does not condone such acts of indiscipline, and we have conducted this investigation with utmost care and due diligence.”