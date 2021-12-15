‘400 mentally deranged treated

No fewer than four hundred people with mentally related illnesses have received free medical treatment in Katsina state.

The state Commissioner of Sports and Social Development, Alhaji Sani Aliyu Danlami, stated this during the mentally deranged treatment exercise held at Dutsinma local council secretariat Tuesday.

Danlami, represented by Alhaji Jibrin Mukhtar, said the assistant director, social welfare in the ministry, said the treatment and evacuation exercise of the mentally retarded persons have so far covered eleven local government areas of the state.

He said out of the number of identified patients, over 30 persons have been moved to the psychiatric hospital in Katsina for adequate medical care.

He added that in Dutsinma local government area, fifty-nine patients with mentally related cases were treated during the exercise.

The commissioner expressed concern over the growing number of youth amongst the affected persons, attributing the menace to drug abuse.

Danlami advised all stakeholders to join hands with the government in fighting against drug abuse, especially amongst the youth and women in the state.

In his remarks, the Dutsinma local government head of administration, Alhaji Ali Haruna Kankara, assured of the council’s continuous support to eradicate the menace in the area.