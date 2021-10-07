Couples found dead in Osun buried amidst tears

Amidst tears and agony, families and friends of Pastor Eso Michael and his wife, Deaconess Eso Oluwafisayo Deborah, whose corpses were found dead in their residence at Ireti-Ayo area, Ilesa, Osun state, were buried Thursday.

The 55-year-old Pastor and his 50-year-old wife were laid to rest after a solemn service by their church, Last Days Deliverance Miracle Ministry, Agbala Irapada, Ilesa.

The late couples were found dead in their dinning and investigation have commenced to unravel the cause of their death.

At the burial in their residence, relatives and neighbours wept uncontrollably in the apparent surprise at what could have caused the death of the couple.

Though, it was gathered that a 13-year-old Beninese, who was their house help, is being held by the police as a prime suspect.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP. Yemisi Opalola said the police is awaiting the autopsy report before saying anything about their death.

She promised to inform the public of the outcome of the autopsy as soon as possible and urged residents of the area to be more vigilant.

She enjoined them to report any suspicious movement to the security and support the police in it's effort to ensure a safe environment.