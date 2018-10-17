‘$40m fraud’: Jonathan’s cousin opens defence, alleges persecution

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Aziboala, yesterday told Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja, while opening his defence that he was being vilified by the present administration for serving his country.

Aziboala and his company, One Plus Holding Ltd, are being tried by the federal government on the allegation that they took possession and converted the sum of $40million received from office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki to personal use.

Led in evidence in chief by his counsel, Goddy Uche (SAN), the defendant narrated that apart from being chairman of several companies, his background as an activist spanned from his university days to pro democracy activism and environmental crusader.

Aziboala told the court that he founded the Nigerian Delta Human and Environmental Rescue Operation (NDHERO) as well as being a member of several non-governmental organizations committed to fighting for the common man and championing the crusade against environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

As president of Niger DeltaHERO, Aziboala said he led several protests as an activist to protect Niger Delta region and Nigerians in general and the fundamental human rights of everybody that is alive.

Laying the foundation for his evidence in chief, he told the court that he led the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MASOP) to advance the cause of Ogoni people.

Aziboala stated further that in the cause of campaigning for the nthronement of democracy, “I was arrested and detained by the State Security Service and other agencies.’’

