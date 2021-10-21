40m membership: We ‘ll win Anambra, victorious in 2023 general elections – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that it will win the forthcoming Anambra governorship election and later win the 2023 general elections with its membership strength of over 40 million.

The ruling party has boasted that governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states will be in their favour.

Secretary of the party’s Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this Thursday while inaugurating the party’s State Congress Appeal Committees in Abuja.

“You all will agree with me that the process of recalibrating our party into a functional winning machine in 2023, is well on course.

“With the huge membership strength we have recorded during the last registration and revalidation exercise, there is no doubt that Nigerians still trust us and that we will win all the upcoming elections convincingly, starting from the Governorship elections in Anambra, to Osun, Ekiti, and the 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians by now have realized that the APC-led-government of President Buhari means well for Nigerians and is doing everything possible to deliver infrastructure to Nigerians amidst difficult economic times globally.”

Addressing Committee Chairmen and Secretaries, Akpanudoedehe said the appeal Committees we’re part of the internal mechanisms to allow dissatisfied members during the just concluded States Congresses a platform to ventilate their grievances.

The Secretary advised aggrieved members to approach the committed instead of taking issues to the media space, “let them put forward their case before this Appeals Committee.”

He also enjoined committee members to ensure that they are guided by the principles of fair hearing and justice in the task entrusted to them.

“You all were carefully selected based on your proven track record of integrity and capacity to deliver. The party trusts in your ability to bring to bear on this task, your incredible credentials,” the Secretary maintained.

Hon. Patrick Obayagbon who responded on behalf of the appeal committee members assured the party and all aggrieved members of fairness and justice in the discharge of their assignment.

He also appealed to all aggrieved members to avail themselves of the internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party by approaching the appeal committees in their states.