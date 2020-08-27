410 Darru-salam members surrender, as military busts terrorists’ cell

The Defence Headquarters has said that 410 members of Daru-salam terrorists group, including women and children, have surrendered to the military after it busted their cell and recovered large cache of explosives and ammunition at Uttu in Toro Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche who disclosed this in a statement, said the operation was conducted on August 25, 2020, by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in conjuction with personnel of other security agencies.

He said the troops while on clearance patrol at Uttu the following day also discovered the group’s bomb-making factory.

According to Enenche, during the operation, troops recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials at the location including 2 scales, 6 rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gun powder, 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, 2 Improvised Explosive Devices,13 Improvised rocket bombs, amongst others.

“The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect, ” he said.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE for their professionalism and dexterity in achieving this notable feat and also urges them to sustain the tempo in the push to decisively curtail the activities of armed bandits and other criminals operating in the North-Centre, ” Enenche added.