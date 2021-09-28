$418million Paris Club Refund: Group to embark on 1-million-man march







The Amalgamation of Northern/Southern Civil Society Groups (ANSCSG) has strongly opposed the purported approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, of the sum of $418million phantom brokerage fees to be paid to Mr Ned Nwoko and others “for a phony debt recovery project fee allegedly undertaken by them, which from our investigations shows that it is fraudulent, scandalous and unpatriotic”. According to a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja Tuesday, signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Umar Muhammad and National Secretary, Prince Adewale Adegoke, “they doubted the sum claimed by these faceless, fraudulent and mendacious bunch of crooks only out to siphon government funds.” Rising from their meeting in Abuja, the group lamented that the Nigerian economy is in dire straits and government is borrowing money to finance the fiscal budget, and wondered why the same government would be releasing such humongous sum of money to a bunch of faceless and unpatriotic cabal for alleged phantom debt recovery.

The group also decried the government acquiescence to a hollow debt recovery project at a time medical doctors are on strike and security agents are requesting for more resources to tackle daunting security challenges staring our country in the face. They insisted that the so-called leader of the Consultants/Contractors is a notorious anti-people lawyer known for self-aggrandizement and roguish business deals. The group warned the Federal Government to desist from paying the $418million through the backdoor and rather hearken to the voice of wisdom as championed by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF)…

They stated that they were solidly behind the leadership of the Nigerian Governors Forum and the Caveat issued recently to warn banks, Debt Management Office (DMO), Federal Ministry of Finance, Accountant-General of the Federation for surreptitiously plotting to pay Ned Nwoko and his axis of evil the said sum. The Amalgamation threatened to embark on a 1 million man march to alert Nigerians on the subterranean moves by Ned Nwoko and his group to hoodwink the Federal Government to hand over our common patrimony under the guise of consultant fees…

In conclusion, the group passed a vote of confidence on DrKayodeFayemi and the Nigerian Governors Forum for this singular act of patriotism and urged him not to relent in resisting this grand corruption.