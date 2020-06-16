424 dead as Rivers records highest Coronavirus cases in one day, Nigeria’s numbers hit 16,658

Rivers state has recorded a highest 103 coronavirus cases on a day. As it has been like a regular occurrence, Lagos has 216 as the first working day of the week ended.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night.

Their report also indicated that up to 424 persons have lost their lives in Nigeria as a result of the pandemic.

The centre confirmed that 573 cases were recorded on Monday. and that the country now has a total of 16, 658 cases with 5349 already treated and discharged.

The state by state breakdown of Monday’s discovered cases are as follows;

Lagos-216

Rivers-103

Oyo-68

Edo-40

Kano-21

Gombe-20

FCT-17

Delta-13

Plateau-12

Bauchi-12

Niger-10

Kebbi-9

Ogun-8

Ondo-8

Abia-7

Nasarawa-5

Borno-1

Kwara-1

Benue-1

Anambra-1