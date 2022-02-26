EFCC returns €1,120 recovered from fraudster to German Embassy

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned €1,120 recovered from an Edo-born internet fraudster to a German victim, Ms. Regina Gluck.

The money was recovered from a convicted fraudster, Austin Isibor Aisosa, who obtained the fund through false representation that he was a wounded American soldier in Afghanistan and needed urgent medical attention to return to the United States.

The Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu, who presented the money an official of the German Embassy in Nigeria, to Jan Ritterhoff, restated the commission’s resolve to continue to partner the Embassy and other international partners in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

Receiving the money on behalf of the victim, Ritterhoff thanked the EFCC for the effort and assured of the German government’s assistance to Nigeria in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“It is obvious that EFCC is doing its work and we will continue to do our best to fight all forms of economic and financial crimes.

“We are happy that this is possible and we will return it to Ms. Gluck as soon as possible. We are always here to help you and we are grateful for your help in very difficult cases,” Ritterhoff said.