Court dismisses 36 govs’ $418m Paris Club debt suit against FG

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed the 418 million dollars Paris Club debt suit filed by the 36 state governments against the federal government.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement, dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

Judtice Ekwo held that the states’ Attorneys-General (AGs), who were plaintiffs, lacked the legal right to institute the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1313/2021 without their governors’ consent.

“The states’ Attorneys-General cannot on their own bring this suit given the provisions of Section 211 of the 199 Constitution. This is beyond the powers of the states’ Attorneys-General to initiate this suit on their own.

“No cause of action can flow when a plaintiff lacks the legal right to institute a suit. This suit does not fall within the class of suits that can be initiated by the State Attorneys-General without the consent of the governors,” the judge held.

He upheld the objection by some of the defendants, stressing that the 36 states’ AGs, though filed the suit on behalf of the state governments,, they lacked the locus standi (the legal right) to initiate it.

He said that since the debt being challenged arose from the actions of the governors, who are members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the AGs, who were appointees of the governors, cannot sue to challenge the actions of their principals.

“It is the evidence in this case that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (8 Defendant) entered into the contracts and judgements were awarded against them on behalf of their respective states and respective local government councils.

“This position leaves the 1st— 7th defendants in the position to pay the judgement debts from the Federation Account.

“The plaintiffs not being members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum or Association of Local Government of Nigeria (as the 8th defendant) are not in the position to challenge this,” he said.