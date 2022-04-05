Anambra: Tension as gunmen invade church, kill 2 security officers





Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Ekwulobia Diocese, Aguata local government area of Anambra State, killing about two security officers.

Sources alleged that the attackers who shot sporadically on air for several minutes on Monday night, equally wounded some parishioners and passersby.

It was alleged that the hoodlums attacked victims for participating on Monday prayer session held across all churches in the state as ordered by Governor Charles Soludo to put an end on the weekly sit-at-home order.

Governor Soludo and other prominent government officers especially those from Aguata and its environs attended Church mass at the cathedral few hours before the incident.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that it occurred around 10.30pm but only one person was killed.

Ikenga also maintained that preliminary investigation showed that the attack was not directly focused on the Church but was shot sporadically along the road to scare the innocent people away.

“Gunmen shot sporadically at people along the road close to Aguata local government Secretariat before the bullet hit one of the Church security men and he died later. However, we have deployed adequate security personnel to quel the situation.

“I can assure you that nolmalcy has returned in the area. Meanwhile, our Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng have also appealed to the public with useful information on how to arrest and prosecute the hoodlums to go ahead and supply them to us. Our commissioner will not relent in bringing the culprits to book,” he added.

Blueprint reports that the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia was yet to react to the incident which happened barely two days to similar attacks on security formations in the state which had left so many people including officers of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) dead.



