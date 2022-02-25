43rd Int’l Trade Fair: We’ll enforce Covid-19 protocols – KADCIMMA

The Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCIMA), said it would enforce the Covid-19 protocols during the 43rd International Trade Fair.

The Head of Public Relation Committee, Hajiya Fatima Usman, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Kaduna.

Usman said the Committee was working closely with the Covid-19 Committee of Kaduna state government to ensure strict compliance during the event.

“We are working with the Covid-19 committee and they gave us instructions to ensure strict compliance with prevention measures such as wearing of nose masks, washing of hands during the event.

“Hygiene is our number one priority and we have developed a comprehensive saftefy compliance arrangement to ensure safety of organisers, exhibitors and customers,” she said.

Usman stated that exhibitors had been directed to provide hand washing equipment and sanitisers regularly for customers, especially at the entrance area of their stands.

She further stated her committee had provided mobile toilets and adequate water supply for all participants to use during the events.

“The mobile toilet usage for exhibitors is free as they will be given a pass to use, while other participatants will pay small amount for usage.”

She also said that an ambulance fully equipped with medical facilities had been placed on the ground, with doctors and nurses who will work 24 hours.

The 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair began February 25, and would end March 6.