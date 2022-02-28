48 hours after massacre, Anambra community desert homes

Residents of Umuogbuefi village in Ebenebe, Awka North local government area of Anambra state have deserted their homes in droves after last Saturday’s cult attacks on the community which left about twenty persons killed.

A suspected rival cult had on Saturday, invaded a funeral rite of one Mr Ozor Chibuike Chukwuka, a 34-year-old late cultist from Umuogbuefi, killing about 20 persons in gunshots.

Not less than 10 males and female mourners, including old and young people also sustained degrees of injuries such as bone fracture, wounds in intestines, laps and private parts and currently recuperating at accidents and emergency sections of hospitals in the community (names withheld).

A community leader, who preferred anonymity, told Blueprint that his people no longer sleep “with their two eyes closed” since the Saturday incident even as many were still in trauma and psychologically down.

“We are still in pain. Everyone now lives in fear in my village. We don’t know what to do or where to run to. Some have relocated to neighbouring communities in Eziagu LGA of Enugu state. Others have gone to other 7 villages in our town (Ebenebe) because they were not affected. We are appealing for quick government intervention to bring the culprists to book and restore normalcy to our town,” he stated.

Similarly, survivals and victims of the cult war have appealed for financial and material assistance to seek medical attention.

Some of the victims, Mr Okwudili Aguna, and Miss Uche Okoye, also called on the government to provide the community with a police posts, which according to them would have either prevented the attacks or forestall their quick escape.

“We are appealing for financial help to offset our hospital bills like purchase of pints of blood. Free blood donors can equally reach out to us. The attack is heavy on us. Many have died. We need help to save those living. Any amount can save soul. Government should also help safeguard our community because our people at home no longer sleep,” Miss Okoye maintained.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Ebenebe, Igwe Christopher Nnaegbuna, had not been reached on phone, but the President General of the community, Hon. Paul Nnatuanya, when contacted, promised to address Blueprint reporter later.