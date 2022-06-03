48 hours to presidential primary: APC govs in last-minute move to ensure Osinbajo’s victory

…Northern Muslim clerics root for VP, party disqualifies 10 aspirants …We didn’t screen Jonathan – Oyegun

Barely two days after President Muhammadu Buhari spoke on the need for governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support his decision to pick his successor, the governors have begun moves to back Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a leading presidential aspirant of the party.

Buhari’s plea

Speaking at a meeting with the 22 APC governors and the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, President Buhari had pleaded with the governors to allow him the honour of picking “my successor.”

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“I wish to assure you that the consultation process shall continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention. This would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors is effectively brought under control and that our party emerges stronger,” he had said.

Fresh moves

However, in a fresh move to rally support for Osinbajo, Blueprint Weekend gathered that some governors had Thursday night at the Villa met with the VP and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as a move to achieve “a consensus presidential candidate to minimise friction and ensure a united front by the ruling party.”

The governors in attendance, according to a source who does not want his name in print, were two presidential aspirants namely; Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and his Ebonyi state counterpart, Engr. David Umahi. Others were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Abdullahi Sule of Nasara state, and Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state.

Also, in attendance were some top party chieftains from different geo-political zones who begged not to be named.

The PGF meeting

Our source also said there were several meetings held on May 31, after the president’s statement on naming his successor.

“The 22 governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), appear to have agreed on a consensus candidate in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of the party’s long- awaited presidential primaries to be held on June 6.

“The governors who held a series of meetings at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, on May 31, after their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, were initially deadlocked on a consensus arrangement.

“However, after reconvening, they agreed that the Presidency of the party should be zoned to the South and that the candidate should be Prof. Osinbajo.”

Giving further insight into why the governors could not initially agree on a consensus arrangement, he said, “The governors failed to reach an agreement on a consensus candidate in their first meeting because different governors were working for different aspirants and they were all pushing for their aspirants to be accepted based on a North-South divide.

“The heroes of this whole thing are the governors of Borno, Nasarawa and Gombe who, even though they are from the North, argued that the VP from the South fits the bill perfectly. The Kaduna state governor was also of the same view, but he has not been seen in the Villa this week. He was represented by his deputy at the meeting with the President on Tuesday.”

The source added, “But I must also add that some governors had first insisted that the party’s Presidency should be zoned to the North because the main opposition party had settled for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at their convention.

“It was a very heated argument among the governors. Some of them wanted a Northern candidate to challenge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, but some other northern governors kicked against it. They said it is morally right for power to return to the South.

“The governors represented different interests and tendencies at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge meeting and were all pushing for their candidates. However, there were more governors who were loyal to President Buhari and wanted to reciprocate the president’s gesture.

“There were others who also insisted that Mr. VP was the most popular candidate based on the feedback that the governors got from delegates in their states and they were almost certain and very confident that he would defeat candidates from other parties, including Atiku.”

Some govs adamant

Notwithstanding the overwhelming support from the governors, a few of them still chose to stand with their choice aspirants.

An aide to one of the governors privy to the happenings at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge meeting, who spoke under anonymity because he was not so authorised, told this medium that some governors also chose to stand with their choice aspirants.

“It was indeed a difficult call, as some governors were asked to reach out to their candidates to relate the choice of the governors and to also tell them to step down their ambition so that the party can present a united front at the convention.

“Some governors were not open to discussing the consensus matter with their aspirants because they feared that their candidates would reject the proposal. Rather, they will go to the polls and lose rather than support the consensus candidate.”

There are media reports that no fewer than six governors had communicated the decision of the Progressive Governors’ Forum to the VP, with another three personally visiting Osinbajo as a mark of loyalty.

“The governors are very confident that the vice-president will deliver the required votes to win the 2023 elections, but more importantly it is for the party to remain one because we have Osun and Ekiti governorship elections around the corner and we will work together to win those elections as we prepare for the 2023 elections,” said another party source.

Northern Muslim clerics’ choice

Meanwhile, the vice-president’s support base further got swollen with some prominent northern Muslim clerics from Sokoto and Kano states describing him as “the best person to succeed Buhari.”

The influential clerics said Nigeria “cannot afford to play money politics during the 2023 general elections” and urged the APC delegates to choose an aspirant with “conscience and a good track record, without corruption allegations.”

In Sokoto, the Chief Imam of Gagi community Jumua’t Mosque, Sheikh Abdulmalik Bello, said it is only the VP that can take Nigeria out of the challenges it faces presently.

He noted that Nigeria needed “a unifier, a man who can give a sense of belonging to every Nigerian irrespective of tribe or religion.”

“For me, I think the vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo can take us out of the present bad condition we are in at the moment. Nigeria is a country with many tribes and religions, we need someone who can unify the country and every part would have a sense of belonging.

“Therefore, it is time to elect based on competence, courage and character and the vice president is the man that can take Nigeria out of the present challenges,” he said.

He added, “The vice-president is the best for now because he is of good age to deliver a good leadership to Nigerians and has shown courage when given the opportunity to act as president.

“If given the opportunity to lead, he can make good decisions that will help the country; looking at his educational background and experience in governance.”

Also speaking in Sokoto, Prof. Sani Sagir of the Physics Department, Usmanu Danfodio University, Imam and deputy national president 1, Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’a Waiqamatusunnah, said politics “is very important in Islam as it gives the opportunity to choose one’s leaders.”

He, therefore, called on APC delegates to elect “a leader with the fear of God and is courageous to take the right decisions; someone who can be just to all not minding his geographic location or religion but he must be a man of justice and fair play.”

Sagir said: “We have never heard president Buhari complain about the vice- president or have any allegation of corruption against him. My advice to the political parties is to choose good candidates that are educated and humble, who can listen to the plight of the ordinary people.

“We need someone who is very patient in listening, and courageous to do the right thing, and also a person who is trustworthy and among these features, I mentioned the vice-president because he has all the qualities, he is very educated and courageous and trustworthy because for the several times the president gave him opportunity as acting president he has delivered and we have not heard the president for once complain about him. So, I see him as the best among all the candidates in the ruling APC.”

Another cleric in Sokoto Sheikh Muhammad Talata-Mafara, also cautioned Nigerians against money bags and urged them to vote in the right person.

“A good leader is a person with people’s interests at heart, is pious and submits himself to improving their living standard,” he said.

Talata-Mafara, a renowned Islamic scholar, who translated many Islamic books, especially those written by Sheikh Usman Bin Fodio, also called on Nigerians to consider capability and achievements in supporting any presidential aspirant and other people seeking elective positions.

Speaking in the same vein in Kano, Sheikh Bilal Jabir-Elkanawy, called on Nigerians to ensure transparency and fairness during the electioneering, while delegates should vote for the most credible candidates at the primary.

The prominent cleric Jabir-Elkanawiy cautioned against selling votes to the highest bidders or political moneybags.

“Selling votes against their conscience to the highest bidders or moneybags is dangerous and it is against Islam. Nigerians need to choose a credible candidate from the primary for the masses to make their choice during the general elections in 2023.

“I want to urge all delegates and Nigerians to vote wisely, because of their children, their relatives and for the interest of our great nation, Nigeria,” he said.

Screening of aspirants

Meanwhile, the party’s screening committee headed by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has disqualified two former governors from the South and eight others.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that Governor Kayode Fayemi; former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, and 10 other presidential aspirants were successful at the screening.

However, contrary to speculations in some quarters, Odigie-Oyegun said his panel did not screen the much-talked about former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Speaking with newsmen Friday at the APC national secretariat, after he submitted the committee’s report to APC’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Odigie-Oyegun who did not mention the identities of aspirants disqualified or cleared to participate at the presidential primaries, said the committee’s findings were arrived at after considering the antecedents of the aspirants.

A party source, however, told our correspondent that two governors from the South were disqualified.

The source said: “I won’t mention their names to you, but be informed that a popular former governor and one other who have been a senator were disqualified based on security reports and their cases with anti-graft agencies.”

When asked whether former President Goodluck Jonathan was screened by his panel or not, Chief Oyegun said, “No, no, no; I am not aware. The answer is no.”

Adamu while receiving the report thanked the committee for its work.

Apparently making a veiled reference to the recent outburst of one of the aspirants, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his suitability to succeed President Buhari, he declared that that the ticket of the party is not the exclusive preserve of anybody.

He also hinted that the eventual presidential aspirant of the party might be picked in tandem with the Not Too Young to Run Bill passed into law by former President Goodlick Jonathan in 2015.

“This is the day we have been waiting for the report of this eminent committee that have sat, interacted and considered, appraised the submission of all the members of the aspiring community.

“I listened with very keen interest to the comment that the chairman made in the course of his submission. One thing which I found worthy of very special mention is the fact that the Nigerian youth have responded.

“I still recall the Not too young to run bill we passed into law in the 8th Assembly. I feel encouraged that young people and young women have offered themselves to contest for this office.

“As it is in every competition, we received the report now. We will consider it at the very highest level of the party and see how we approach the forthcoming convention that has the ultimate authority on the choice of who takes the flag of our party.

