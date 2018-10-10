49,000 orphans benefit from SMILE programme in Kogi

Over 49,000 Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVR) and 12,700 caregivers drawn from 12,775 households in Kogi state have in the last five years benefitted from the Sustainable Mechanism for Improving Livelihood and Household Empowerment (SMILE).

Chief of party of the SMILE project, Dr. Emeka Anoje who revealed this in Lokoja yesterday during end of SMILE project dissemination event, said beneficiaries were drawn from Bassa, Olamaboro, Yagba/East, Dekina, Okene, Igalamela/Odolu, Kabba-Bunu, Lokoja and Ankpa local government areas of the state respectively.

Dr. Anoje said the five-year project which was implemented in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Edo, Nasarawa, Benue and Kogi states was designed to strengthen organisational system and technical capacity of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare Development in all local government areas for effective response for Orphans and Vulnerable Children.

He further disclosed that SMILE project in the last five years has facilitated unconditional cash transfer to the vulnerable, agricultural value chain, vocational skills trainings, birth registration and other child protection services.

In her address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Amupitan Bolanle said the government of Governor Yahaya Bello at inauguration in 2016 did not hesitate to adopt the laudable projects of SMILE, noting that the partnership has produced visible achievements which can be seen in the life of OVC and many households in the state.

The Commissioner lauded SMILE for strengthening the organisational and technical competence of her ministry, empowerment of local civil society organisations, provision of need-based services, creation of budget line for orphans and vulnerable children and provision of nutritional advice to the people at the grassroots.

