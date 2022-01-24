4th Int’l day of Education: SCI calls for increased funding

As the world commemorates the Fourth International Day of Education, Save the Children International (SCI) has called for equitable quality education that promotes lifelong opportunities and inclusive learning for all to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Country Director Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria, Mercy Gichuhi, said children have the highest population across the globe and are the future of the society.

Speaking through the Media and Communication Manager, Save the Children International Nigeria, Kunle Olawoyin in press statement issued on Monday, Gichuhi said the worst option is to see a generation and young people who lack the skill they need to compete in the 21st century economy or leave behind half of humanity.

She said the price of not providing the necessary skills to the leaders of tomorrow is catastrophic.

“Save the children recommends inclusive education and incorporation of technology, prioritise the girl-child to ensure no one is left behind in the race to Agenda 2030.

“We ask that teachers be recognised and provided with necessary support so as to bring innovation to learning,” she said.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment was made at the Global Educational Summit (GPE) 2021 to increase education funding to 14% by 2022; 16.7% in 2023; 20% by 2024; and 22.5% by 2025.