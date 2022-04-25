4th quarter CVR update: INEC records 8.5m voters in week 2 



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday said 8,564,512 fresh voters registered in week of the fourth quarter of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

In an update released by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Monday, said completed registration totalled 5,111,899, online registrants 2,228,913, while the figure of those who went through physical registration was 2,882,986.

A classification of the week two registration indicated that the figure of male registrants was 2,537,932, female 2,573,967 while the number of People with Disabilities (PwDs) is 43,153.

According to INEC, 3,534,837 youth were registered in the week 2 of this fourth quarter.

