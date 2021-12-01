5.1m children in North east need emergency humanitarian services- UNICEF

UNICEF chief of Maiduguri Field Office, Phuong T. Nguyen, has said that around the world, one out of six children live in extreme poverty, or less than US$ 1.9 per day.

He said their families struggle to afford the basic health care and nutrition needed to provide them a strong start in life.



She stated that poverty affects children disproportionately as a deprivation which leaves a lasting imprint with 149 million children under the age of five years stunted globally.

The UNICEF Chief of Field Office stated this Tuesday at a one day Public Hearing on Child Rights Act organized by BOSHA Maiduguri.

He also said that 1.6 children in 2009 were living in a conflict affected countries and approximately 426 million children were living in a conflict zone and 5.1 million children in North east Nigeria conflict affected region are in need of emergency humanitarian services.

She lamented that many of the children are unaccompanied or separated from their families and displaced by the armed conflict and they could be at a high risk of grave violation of their rights in and around the IDPs camps and other areas of refuge.



Phuong commended Borno state Women Affairs and Social Development and Ministry of Justice as well as Child Protection partners for their contributions to the draft (Borno state Child Rights Act) in an effort to protect the rights of children while appreciating Borno state House if Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on Violence Against Persons, Justice and Judiciary in domestication of the Child Rights Act.