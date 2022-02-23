5 Akwa 𝗜bom Judokas to participate in  Commonwealth games trial

Akwa Ibom State Judo Association led by the Chairman, Engr. Bunmi Johnson, have a selected a team of five Judoka to compete in five out of a possible 14 weight categories at the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) organised national trials for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, billed for Molaye Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, from February 23 to 25, 2022.

The team is led by 2020 National Sports Festival and 2020 Dakar African Open Women’s -63kg Champion, Enku Ekuta.

Others are; Anietie Edem, a strong contender in the Men’s -73kg, and a trio of 2020 National Sports Festival Bronze medalists, Immaculata Nelson (Women’s -57kg), Uforoemem Effiong (Women’s -48kg) and Destiny Ekpo (Men’s -66kg).

NJF President, Musa Oshodi, at a press conference revealed that first and second-placed Judokas in each weight categories at the trials, would be camped at venue to be decided later by the board, ahead of the final selection for the games.