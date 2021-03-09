5 arraigned for stealing cassava in Akwa Ibom



No fewer than five persons including three women have been arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Ini Local government area of Akwa Ibom State for allegedly stealing cassava.

The accused were charged to the court by the police for stealing N10m worth of cassava from the farm belonging to the Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path, FEYReP, a pet project of the wife of the state governor, Mrs Martha Emmanuel.

The cassava is cultivated by the Governor wife’s pet project for the upkeep of widows and less privileged in the state.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Mary Callistus had told the court that the offence was committed some time in the month of March, this year.

The court presided over by senior Magistrate Edehe-Udim Joseph Akpabio, in suit no MlN/7c/2021, between the accused and the commissioner of police admitted the accused to bail following application for bail by counsel to the accused persons, Barr. James Ndem.

“I hereby admitted the accused to bail in the sum N5m and one surety in like sum” the senior magistrate said.

The sureties according to the Magistrate, must either be public servant in the employ of Akwa Ibom State Government or a certificated traditional ruler.

The Court also held that the sureties must deposit their two recent passport sized photographs, with a photocopy of their National Identity card or any other means of permanent identification with the court.

He also ordered that the accused persons are to sign a register with the Assistant Chief Registrar of the Court every other Monday till the case is over or disposed of.

