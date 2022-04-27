5 Best Nasdaq 100 Brokers for Nigerian Traders

The NASDAQ is a stock exchange in the United States founded in 1985, as an alternative to the NYSE, and is now the world’s second-largest stock exchange by market capitalisation, behind the New York Stock Exchange. It comprises firms from a wide range of nonfinancial areas, including technology, health care, and retail. The NASDAQ-100 is the primary large-cap growth index, and it serves as the foundation for many financial products.

The NASDAQ 100 index comprises 100 of the largest non-financial organisations that are listed on the NASDAQ stock market. The best NASDAQ 100 brokers for Nigerian traders include:

1. Alpari

Alpari was founded in 1998, relaunched in 2014, and is located in and regulated by the Republic of Mauritius’ Financial Services Commission (FSC). Alpari Nigeria provides traders with access to over 250 markets, including Forex, stocks, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies. They provide desktop, online, and mobile versions of the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

With demo accounts and training materials, as well as more than $1.3 trillion in trading turnover every year, Alpari will appeal to both novice and seasoned traders.

2. Avatrade

Avatrade is one of the most notable brokers with a massive selection of trading pairs and offerings. AvaTrade is based in Ireland and was founded in 2006.

AvaTrade is regulated by numerous authorities and bodies across the world, including the Central Bank of Ireland, the B.V.I Financial Services Commission on the British Virgin Islands.

Avatrade Features provides MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and AvaTradeGO and EA compatibility, client funds are held in segregated accounts for increased security and it offers competitive spreads.

Account opening is easy and fast and great educational tools are provided. Limited research tools, poor telephonic support and some administration fees are a few drawbacks though.

3. FP Markets

FP Markets is an Australian broker that was established in 2005 and allows traders access to contract for difference (CFD) trading across forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on tight spreads in supreme trading conditions.

FP Markets’ leverage is 500:1 when trading currency and together with low trading fees, Direct Markets Access (DMA) and a demo account for beginning traders, it is a popular broker.

It is easy to open an account and get access to good platform options. Unfortunately their minimum deposit, CFD and international bank withdrawal fees are high, but forex fees are low.

4. Hotforex

HotForex was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus. HotForex is a forex and commodities broker that provides trading services and facilities to both retail and institutional clients through innovative and feature-rich technology, and access to a great range of markets

Negative Balance Protection and additional Civil Liability Insurance give traders peace of mind while premium MetaTrader tools make trading worth it.

A ow minimum deposit is required, and commission free accounts are available, while spreads are competitive too.

5. Exness

The Exness Group was founded in 2008 in Russia and offers access to more than 120 financial instruments to trade. These include Forex, Crypto, Stocks plus Indices. They have licenses from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles. Exness offer tight spreads from 0.1 pips with no hidden commissions or fees.

