5 Corps members get ASIF empowerment grants of N400,000 each

The Chief Executive Officer of Activate Success International Foundation, Mrs Love Idoko-Uloko, has reiterated the foundation’s readiness to help corps members maximize their potentials as job creators and employers of labour.

She stated this on Wednesday at the NYSC national directorate headquarters, Abuja while presenting cheques of N400,000 to five corps members that participated in the Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme, in which corps members were asked to submit business proposals.

“Corps members were asked to submit their business ideas and our team went through all of them. Successful applicants were trained and will be presented with cheques this morning”, she said.

Each of the beneficiaries received four hundred thousand naira (N400,000).

She said her foundation is focused on helping people discover their talents and purpose in life, noting that her Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme (YEEP) has inspired and empowered corps members across several states of the federation.

“Everyone is born with talents and gifts, and our mandate is to inspire such persons to succeed by maximizing their potentials and thereby impacting the society.

“In the past ten years, Activate Success International has been at the forefront of youth empowerment across the country by reaching out to thousands of young people through our inspirational television programme, “Activating Success”.

“We took our Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment programme severally to Lagos, Abuja, lmo and Benue States Orientation Camps since 2018″, she said.

Love who said the foundation was poised to sustain the initiatives, as well as continue in her goal of impacting the society positively, added that the foundation had previously given grants to thirty-six Corps Members.

She stated further that her foundation would reach more states of the federation to carry out more trainings and empowerment programmes for Corps Members and also mentor them on good business ideas.

NYSC Director-General, Maj.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim in his remarks commended Activate Success International for assisting Corps Members to become job creators with business grants.

He disclosed that NYSC Management introduced Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme in 2012, adding that many of the ex-corps members that keyed into the Scheme are today employers of labour in different skills.

He reiterated his call for public support for the actualisation of the proposed NYSC Trust Fund which would expand the scope and quality of the skill acquisition programme of the Scheme, address infrastructural deficits and also provide start-up capitals to Corps Members as they exit service for the pursuit of their business initiatives.

“We want our Corps Members to be job creators and employers of labour as they exit service”, Ibrahim added.

He appealed to other stakeholders to assist the Scheme in strenghtening the skill acquisition programme, while promising that the Scheme would thoroughly monitor the judicious utilisation of the funds given to the Corps Members through its internal monitoring mechanism.