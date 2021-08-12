5 coys form alliance to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria

As the world marks the 2021 International Youth Day, five companies have joined forces under the Global Alliance for Youth to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Members of the Alliance are Nestlé Nigeria, Jobberman Nigeria, Sterling One Foundation, Big Bottling Company and the United Nations Global Compact. The Global Alliance for Youth Nigeria is a business-driven movement of like-minded organisations passionate about working together to help young people around the country get the necessary skills to thrive in the world of work, today and tomorrow.

With 62% of the Nigerian population below age 25 years, Nigeria has one of the highest youth population in the world. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, as of the second quarter of 2020, over 13.9 million young Nigerians were unemployed. Millions are also underemployed or in uncertain jobs.

In a statement at the Press Conference to launch the Alliance, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Nigeria PLC said, “We are excited to announce the Global Alliance for Youth Nigeria today. If there was a time where an alliance for youth is needed, it is today. Yes, our youth are confronted with multiple challenges, but the critical challenge is that of a lack of opportunities. Our youth have great potential, and those who have been privileged to find the right opportunities have thrived in remarkable ways. This is what this alliance seeks to do: create the opportunities for our youth to attain their highest potential as productive and contributive members of society. For us at Nestlé, contributing to a better future for younger generations is a core part of our purpose as an organization. We are confident in the potential impact of the alliance to drive change at scale, leveraging the resources, expertise and network of member companies”.

According to HR Manager of the Big Bottling Company, Norena Francis, “The youths are the future of the world, but the future is now, it therefore means that the youths are the NOW of the world and as such, deliberate actions to make the NOW happen to the benefit of all of mankind is vital. Hence, we join the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s International Youth Day… Happy International Youth Day!” For Rolake Rosiji, Chief Executive Officer, Jobberman Nigeria, “We are excited to be a part of the Alliance to tackle the employment and employability challenge in Nigeria today. Through the Alliance, youth will gain access to high-quality trainings, and will be able to gain the critical skills needed to swiftly enter the workforce, as well as grow in their respective fields.”

In her comments, Naomi Nwokolo, Executive Director UN Global Compact Network Nigeria said, “It is no longer fashionable to ignore the youth, never has it been. The time is now for all stakeholders (government, private sector and civil societies) to pivot towards harnessing the powers and potentials of the youth demographic”.