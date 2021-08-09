5 die in petrol tanker auto crash on Ibadan/Ife expressway



No fewer than five persons, including a cab driver were Monday feared killed in an auto crash at Cecica area of the new Ibadan – Ile Ife expressway.



According to an eye witness, the auto crash involved a fully loaded petrol tanker and a blue colour, Micra Taxi cab said to be heading towards Toll-Gate end of the expressway.



It was learnt that the Petrol tanker said to be heading towards Ile Ife suddenly developed break fault few metres to a portion under construction at the Celica axis of Alakia axis of the road with the driver making frantic efforts at controlling it.



Eye witness account said the driver on sensing that he could no longer control the tanker resolved into banging the tanker’s door as well as shouting no break, no break.



The witness stressed that it was at this juncture that the tanker first smatched a bus whose driver managed to escape the tanker while the tanker later rammed into a Micra Taxi should be to with five persons including the driver and brushed it along itself to a nearby shallow of a bridge under construction on the road.



Oyo State Sector Commander, of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Mrs Winifred Chuckwura while speaking with newsmen confirmed that three male adult and two female adult died in the crash.



The FRSC Sector Commander said the corpses of the Five persons have been deposited at Adeoyo State Hospital, saying, ” the accident involved a Mark tanker fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and a Micra.”



“The incident happened around seven o’clock this morning, our men in Egbeda Unit Command are on ground, and body of the victim has been deposited in a morgue.”