5 feared killed in Katsina as Customs operatives chase rice smugglers

A protest broke out on Monday in Jibia, Katsina State, over the killing of five residents as Customs officials chased rice smugglers in the area.

Many other victims sustained injuries in the accident and are receiving treatment at a local health facility, witnesses have said.

They said the vehicle of the custom officials ran into a gathering while chasing the suspected rice smugglers, killing five persons and injuring many others.

“They were chasing rice smugglers at high speed. Their vehicle lost control and killed at least five persons, which prompted violent protests by the residents,” a source said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

“The customs’ vehicle was vandalised by the angry protesters.”

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, did not respond to calls to speak over the incident. The Nigeria Customs Service is also yet to comment on the development.

This is a developing story and will be updated with comments from appropriate officials when available. (Premium Times)