5 gang-rape 13-year-old girl, nabbed in Kaduna

Kaduna state government has confirmed the arrest of four men, suspected to have drugged and gang-raped a 13-year-old girl and their accomplice in Kaduna.

The state’s Ministry of Human Services and Social Development which disclosed this said the victim was later dumped underneath a parked vehicle near her home.

The ministry on its verified official Twitter handle narrated that the victim was taken by the suspects on a motorcycle that was driven by an unsuspecting biker and dumped underneath a parked car close to her house.

It however said that the four suspected rapists and one collaborator have since been apprehended and moved from the Police Division to the State Criminal Investigative Department.

According to the Ministry, “While the ongoing conversation on #SayNoToRapists continues, the monstrous practitioners have not shown signs of slowing down. In Kaduna, we are currently following a case of alleged gang-rape by a group of men on a 13-year-old girl.

“The survivor was, apparently drugged and raped by the four “scums”, taken on a motorcycle driven by an unsuspecting biker and dumped underneath a parked car close to her house. After hours of frantic search, she was found by a relative. She was immediately taken to the hospital.

“The 4 rapists & 1 collaborator have since been apprehended & the case moved from the @PoliceNG Division to the State CIID HQ in Kaduna. After investigation, the men will be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction. @HafsatMohBaba has indicated interest in the case.

“The blame is on perpetrators whenever there’s rape. It is each one of us’ responsibility to ensure that we do not partake in, aid or condone rape. The 4 rapists haven’t heeded that advice & will face the music. @elrufai & the entire KDSG structure will fight rape to a standstill.”