5 injured as Jigawa speaker, ex-minister escape lynching

At least 10 persons believed to be political thugs that tried to disrupt the peace and reconciliation meeting initiated by the ruling All Progressives Congress in Jigawa state are now cooling off at the

police headquarters, Dutse.

The political thugs were said to have stormed the venue of the meeting at the resident of Hon Bello Maitama, a former Minister of Commerce and smashed two of his official vehicles and that of the Speaker of Jigawa State Assembly, Isa Idris Gwaram over the weekend.

According to an eyewitness, who was part of the reconciliationcommittee, the incident took the combined efforts of the security agencies to rescue the ex-minister who was chairing the meeting and

the speaker but their vehicles were not all that lucky.

He said the security agencies had to fire gunshots into the air to disperse the mob and to bring the situation to calm.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Audu Jinjiri, who confirmed the incident said “five persons believed to have been beaten and matcheted during the fight, are presently receiving treatment at the hospital”.

