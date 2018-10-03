5 injured as Lado, Ado campaign teams clash in Suleja

The campaign team of a member of the House of Representative, Suleja Lado on Monday clashed with supporters of an aspirant, Ado Abubakar Tafa, during which five persons were injured. The clash was said to have occurred about 9am when the teams met at Kaduna road junction and crossed each others’ path. It was learnt that more than 20 vehicles were smashed during the violent clash. It was also gathered that the groups deployed cutlasses and other weapons to inflict injuries on one another before the police’s intervention quelled the crisis. The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger state police command, DSP Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed the incident yesterday in Minna, adding that the officers and men had restored peace to the area. He said that the leaders of the warring groups had been summoned to the Area Command in Suleja for peaceful resolution of the matter. Abubakar said investigation into the matter had commenced, adding that he was yet to confirm arrest. He called on politicians to play the game according to the rules, adding that anyone caught in the act of violence would be prosecuted

