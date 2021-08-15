5 killed, 9 houses, 3 vehicles burnt in fresh Kaduna attack

Five persons have been killed, while nine houses and three vehicles were burnt in an attack by unknown assailants on Madamai village of Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura local government of Kaduna.



The attack also left one vehicle vandalised by the assailants, according to a statement signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday in Kaduna.



Aruwan in the statement, said the acting Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has condemned the violence and appealed for calm.



“The acting governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has condemned as shocking and inhuman, an attack which left five residents dead in Kaura LGA.

“This came after troops of Operation Safe Haven reported to the Kaduna state government that Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA, was attacked by unidentified assailants.

“Five people were killed, and nine houses as well as three vehicles were burnt, while one vehicle was vandalized. The deceased have been identified as follows: Janet Yakubu, Gambo Yakubu, Jonathan Adamu, Mrs Monday and Humphrey Barnabas.



“The acting governor received the report with sadness, and condemned the resurgence of gruesome violence in the area. She prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and sent heartfelt condolences to their families.



“The Acting Governor also appealed to residents to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident. Security personnel are conducting patrols and investigations in the area,” Aruwan added.