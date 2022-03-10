5 killed in Benue, Ortom tasks FG to flush out killer herders 











Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom Wednesday called on the federal government to step up military operations that will flush out armed herdsmen from neighbouring states bordering Benue.

The governors statement followed the Tuesday, early hours attack by herdsmen on Ahentse community, Mbagen kindred in Nzorov council ward of Guma local government area of Benue state, which left five persons killed and others injured.



Nzorov is the council ward of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

The herdsmen during the attack shot sporadically and killed many people and injuring others.

Some of those who died during the attacked by the herdsmen at Tse Ahentse near Iyordye in Guma LGA at dawn according to reports include Clement Tortiv, Enoch Utim, Terkimbi Kutaer, Mtaaega Tyogbea and Aondoaver Swende.

The injured include Sunday Gaga and Torkwase Igbira.

Reacting to the incident, the governor said, the deployment of troops at the neighbouring states will help end the invasion of Benue communities by killer herdsmen who have continued to use the porous nature of the state borders to invade hapless communities on the Benue side of the border.

Ortom, who expressed sadness over the attack said it was time the federal government further steps up the military operations in states that share common boundaries with Benue state saying the communities along the borders have become targets of the armed herders.

“It is time to end this unnecessary shedding of innocent blood. We can do it if we cooperate with each other.”