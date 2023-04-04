5 policemen arrested, 12 suspects paraded over Jos killing 

The Plateau state command of the Nigeria Police Force, said it has apprehended its men alleged to have made sporadic shootings that led to the death of a teenage trader in Jos.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Alfred Alagbo, stated this at the command premises, at a press conference, held on Tuesday April 4, 2023.

He said the command will not condone any act of indiscipline from its men.

“All the 5, police officers of ‘C’ division who were allegedly involved in the recent killing of 17- year-old innocent Ibuchim Ofezie at the Jos Terminus Main Market, have been arrested and they are being investigated by the state Criminal Investigation Department of the Command,” he said.

The command also paraded the suspected killer of one Ms. Ruth Bako, of Anguwan Jarawa along Farin Gada, Jos, on 10/12/2023.

It said the culprit, Friday Samson, was arrested after the Laranto Police Division arrested Ephraim Emmanuel, with the deceased “Further investigation led to the arrest of the said Samson, the culprit who confessed to having raped and killed the said Miss Ruth Bako,” he said.

