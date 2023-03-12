5 suspected ritualists nabbed in Ogun

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested five members of a ritualist gang who have been exhuming corpses from their graves and removing parts of their bodies for ritual purpose.

Their arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint Sunday, by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta.

The suspects, namely Oshole Fayemi, Osemi Adesanya, Ismaila Seidu, Oseni Oluwasegun, and Lawal Olaiya, were arrested following an information received by the Police at Odogbolu divisional headquarters, that the gang who are responsible for series of corpse exhumation within Ososa community were planning somewhere within the town to carry out another round of human parts harvest.

“Upon the information, the DPO Odogbolu division, CSP Godwin Idehai, mobilized his men and stormed the suspects’ hideout where five of them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they were actually into the business of exhuming corpses from their graves, and that they used to sell parts of such corpse to their standby buyers who need it for money making rituals”, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

