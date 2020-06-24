5-year-old boy, 3 teenagers test positive as Niger records 13 new COVID-19 cases

A 5-year-old male in Chanchaga local government aof Niger state has tested positive to COVID-19 as the state records 13 new cases.

The new figure, which is the highest daily confirmed cases from the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, also has three other teenagers ranging from eight, 12 and 15 years.

In the official information/ report released by the Niger state Taskforce on COVID-19, the state has now 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the report, the five-year old boy is the 77th confirmed case in the state while the 8-year patient is a girl.

It was also reported that all the 13 new cases were from Chanchanga local government of the state while five of them are females.

The report read in part, “The 76th confirmed case is 56-year-old male in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger state, he died after exhibiting all the symptoms of COVID-19 which became severe and his sample taken, but died before the result came back and turns out positive making the deceased a probable confirmed case and 76th in the state.”

However, the chairman of the state COVID-19 taskforce, Ibrahim Matane, assured of the determination of the state government to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He advised residents of the state to continue to adhere strictly to precautionary measures, including wearing face masks and keeping social distancing rules.