5 years after, Ajayi quits Al Ahly

Nigeria’s forward Junior Ajayi has announced his departure from the African and Egyptian champions, Al Ahly after spending five years with the club.

The former Shooting Stars attacker joined Ahly in 2016 after a successful outing with Tunisia Ligue one side CS Sfaxien.

In the last five years, Ajayi has helped the Egyptian club to numerous titles including CAF champions league.

Incessant injury affected his performance last season and since the appointment of South African coach Pitso Mosimane, Ajayi has lost his place in the team.

He announced his departure on Thursday evening and also thanked the entire staff of the club for their supports throughout his stay.

“Its with profound gratitude to God Almighty that I announced the end of my contract with Al Ahly football club. Ajayi wrote.

“To the management who are nothing but family to me, my teammates who have been my brothers and to my fans, you have been my supporting system, thank you for holding down with me through those years, you guys are real MVP thank you, I love you all,” he said.

Ajayi scored over 30 goals for Ahly in his 5 years stay with the club.