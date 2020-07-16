5 years after, NLC, ULC end feud, back together as one entity

The internal crisis that led to the formation of United Labour Congress (ULC) from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over five years ago has been resolved as the leadership agreed to work together as one entity.

Our correspondent, who has been following the situation since 2015 reports that with this reconciliation, the two labour centres are now one and would operate under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the United Labour Congress wish to announce to the world that the strain within the ranks of Organised Labour in Nigeria has been resolved.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni has FULLY RECONCILED with the United Labour Congress (ULC) led by Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“Nigerians would recall that after the conduct of leadership election in the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the 10th National Delegates Conference in 2015, some misunderstanding arose between some affiliates of Congress.

“Efforts by labour veterans such as the pioneer President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, and a former President of the NLC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to resolve the issue were inconclusive.”

Speaking with journalists after a joint organs meeting, both NLC President Ayuba Wabba and Comrade Joe Ajearo, who by the new arrangement is the deputy president, said they were committed to the bond of brotherhood and solidarity which the labour movement all over the world is known for.

“It is remarkable that in the dark furnace that severely tested our commitment and selfless disposition to our movement’s long tradition of “Nigerian workers first”, we have managed to come out as gold, better and brighter. This is the story that overshadows the fleeting pains of the mosquito bites of our misunderstanding in the night.

“With this reconciliation, the leadership and structures of the United Labour Congress has been reintegrated into the Nigeria Labour Congress. In the reconciliation Memorandum of Understanding signed between the leadership, the modus operandi for this re-integration and ancillary issue spelt out to the satisfaction of both parties.”