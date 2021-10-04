50 Adamawa school girls train on digital revolution

Ahead of this year’s International Day for the Girl Child, slated for 11 of October, 2021, the Adamawa state government in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEFF) has begun training of 50 Adamawa school girls on digital revolution.

The girls were selected from schools across five local government areas, who will represent the state at the event in Abuja.

Speaking at the flag off of the training programme at Mustapha Aliyu College Yola at the weekend, UNICEFF Education Consultant, Mr. Joel Jutum said the training is sequel to the forthcoming international day of the girl child at the end of which 10 girls who do well during the training, will be selected with five out of them to be further selected to represent the state in Abuja.

Joel Jutum further noted that the event will take place in 17 states of the federation with Adamawa, Borno and Bauchi states representing the North east geo-political zone at the event, urging the girls to work hard during the training so as to be selected among those to represent the state both in Yola and in Abuja.

According to him, over the years UNICEFF has continued to support and work closely with Adamawa state government on issues concerning girl child and other vulnerable children.

On her part, Adamawa state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Wilbina Jackson, represented by the Director Human Capital Development, Muktar Tukur , appreciated Beijing and United Nations General Assembly for being the first to call out for girls’ right and for declaring a special day to recognise girl child as well as rolling out unique challenges faced around the world.

She further explained that Adamawa has so far attained over 70 percent compliance in ICT literacy in schools across the state, stressing that the urgent need to curtail early marriage due to financial incapacity of their parents is among the reasons that prompted the Fintiri administration to declare free education in the state.

Also speaking, chairman Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB), Dr. Salihi Ibrahim Atiqu, decried the alarming rate of rape against girl child among other discriminatory tendencies, noting that the girl child must be protected at all cost and by all means.

