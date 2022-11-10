50 Cent to make movie on convicted fraudster, Hushpuppi

Popular American rapper and movie producer, 50 Cent has unveiled his plans to make a movie about the life of convicted Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Blueprint had reported that Hushpuppi was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the US after he pleaded guilty to engaging in money laundering.

50 Cent took to Instagram days after Hushpuppi’s sentencing to reveal plans to make a series about his life.

He shared a photo throwing it back to when Hushpuppi was living a flamboyant lifestyle.

In the caption, 50 Cent wrote: “For my scammers, and gotta do this one. Hushpuppi series coming soon…”