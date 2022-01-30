50 Enugu artisans undergo NDE training on collaborative construction

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Enugu state has embarked on the training of 50 artisans to learn different skills on collaborative construction.

The training which is coming under the “Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES)” is established by NDE to curb unemployment in the country and to assist youths to be self-reliant.

Speaking at the flag off of the three months training at the weekend, the Enugu state NDE coordinator, Chief Donatus Uchegbu Azubuike, who represented the Director General, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, charged the trainees to make every effort to acquire the skills in order to help themselves.

He said that the programme was designed in collaboration with stakeholders in the construction industry such as architects, engineers and technicians to help impart the skills on the participants.

He said that apart from acquiring skills through the scheme, the participants will get certification in addition to the stipends they would be paid.

According to him, the colonial masters who established artisan quarters in some cities knew the importance of skills acquisition hence, the artisan quarters.

He however lamented that the artisan quarters are now lying moribund, pointing out that many would be encouraged to learn skills through the ACCES programme of NDE.

Azubuike therefore urged the participants to acquire the sills, saying that they would do everything possible to ensure that they follow the scheme, noting that many today indulge in social vices because they are idle.

One of the architects from the Ministry of Agriculture, Arc Chukwuani Chinedu Michael, urged the participants to have open mind to acquire the skills since the training has a time frame.

“Have an open mind. Pay attention wherever you are posted to learn the job. It has a time frame and you have to avail yourselves the opportunity while it lasts,” he stated.