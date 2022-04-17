50 years after, Gov Emmanuel awards road construction across 4 ancient communities in Akwa Ibom





The Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has finally awarded 21.5 kilometers of road construction across four ancient communities in the Ikono local government area to ease 50 years of suffering, Blueprint has learned.

The road which has two years duration to be completed will gulp about N6 billion, and will cut across Ikot-Anyan, Ediene-Ikono, Ntia-Ikot, and Nseyen-Nkwot- Nung Ukim roads with 45m link bridge.

Speaking with Blueprint over the weekend, a stakeholder of the area, Col. Stanley Bassey, commended Governor Emmanuel for coming to the rescue of the communities after years of hardship.

Bassey said former governors of the state have tried to build the road for the general good of the people in the area but could not succeed.

He said that it got to a point that some personalities in the area had to contribute N10 million to construct alternative roads linking other areas but was not enough.

Bassey said that being the chief security officer of the project, ZEE construction company which the job has been awarded is doing an excellent job, believing that they will continue giving their best through quality.

“On behalf of the Ikono people, I want to appreciate His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel for awarding the contract for 21.5 km road construction spanning three communities and six wards in Ikono Local Government Area.

“It has never been like that, the former governors tried and failed. So, we are appreciative to the governor and we hope it will be completed within the specified time.

“When the company was brought in, I had a chat with some stakeholders and wanted them to assure me that it was a good company capable of constructing the road because we have been praying for over 50 years back,” he said.

He said the area which serves as one of the economic circuits in the state lost its status due to the deplorable road, noting that one of the largest oil mill that was mounted in the area by some foreigners was later dismantled because of the condition of the road.

Speaking on the economic importance of the road, Bassey lamented that the farmers have found it very difficult to harvest their crops and then take them out for sale in the market.

He noted that the area was blessed with competent personalities who are willing and available to establish companies in the area if the roads were completed.

“We have important personalities from the area like the Managing Director of Standard Flower Mill, Director of Central Bank, One of Directors of NNPC and some philanthropists even me, I am a Colonel. But we felt very reluctant to build decent houses in the area because of the bad road even if you purchase a truck of cement, it can not get to the area.

“People come out with their farm produce from their farms, they cannot get to town to sell them. Life had been very difficult and we have suffered in the community for many years.

“We used to have an oil Mill in the area owned by foreigners but because of the bad road, the white men who started it, dismantle it.

“We had some mechanise farms in the area but because of bad roads, the owners could not continue.

“If we have good roads, so many things will come in because there are millionaires from the area who are competent enough and are ready to bring in companies.

“Our forefathers started struggling for it, our fathers struggled for it and it is now our turn. At this point, I want to say that we are so happy to have a person like Governor Udom Emmanuel,” he said.

He expressed optimism that “the governor being a sincere person and someone who has the interest of the people in the area at heart, he will release funding for the completion of the road although his tenure would elapse.”

Speaking with one of the villagers in the area, Mrs. Eno-obong Edem commended Gov Emmanuel for intervening in the road to ease the suffering of the people, appealing to him to ensure that funding is released to the contractor for its completion.

Also, Mr. Effiong Akpan praised the governor for his love of people particularly in coming to rescue the communities from the deplorable road, praying that it would be completed as envisioned.