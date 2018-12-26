500 Muslims celebrated Xmas at pastor’s house in Kaduna

More than five hundred Muslims from five states and other Africans from neighboring countries comprising youths, Imams, women, traditional titled holders and CSO/NGO stormed pastor Yohanna Buru’s house to celebrate Christmas in Kaduna ,with the aims of strengthening peace, unity and religious tolerance in the country.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and life intervention ministry led the service in Kaduna said that the prayer was to promote peaceful co-existence among different faith organizations “and to shun ethno-religious and political differences

affecting the state for decades.

In his sermon, he stressed the importance of promoting peaceful co-existence among different faith base organization in Africa, so as to strengthening better understanding in order to live in peace and harmony.

“we are using Christmas season to unite Muslim’s and Christians to as to promote better understanding among different faith base organization”

“my house has been occupy with Muslims like today, I am the must happiest person on earth “

“Am begging on Muslims and Christians across the globe to used the season in promoting peace and unity.

“we have counted over 500 Muslims that joins us in the Christmas service at my home today”

Buru said “we have counted more than 500 Muslims youths, women and Imams, traditional title holders and various groups attended Christmas service with their brother Christians in my house , in order to promote peace and harmony and religious tolerance across the state.

The general overseer expressed satisfaction over the large number of Muslims who attended the service.

“We all must remember that we are from same parents (Adam and Eve) and we all worship one God.”

“Am really happy having other Muslims from Niger and Cameron and some others from 5 different states of Northern Nigeria that came to joined us in the celebration”

Buru then called on Muslims and Christians to be their brothers keepers

Dr Yusuf nadabo the former HOD Anatomy kaduna state university emphasized on the importance of tolerance among among differente faith base organization in the country to moventhe country ahead

Nadabo urged muslims and Christians to promote peace and unity ,

He also appealed to NGO,CSO,C.A.N and JIN and all humanitarian organization to sustained peace stability in the country while stressing the importance of forgiveness among the two different organization

Responding also Mallam Abdullahi Dan Tudu,the chairman of kaduna state Civilian JTF appealed to all Nigerian to embrace peace and unity.

The JTF Commander called on all Nigerian to used the Christmas period in promoting peace and unity,while calling on all citizens to emulate the attiute of spreading peace message

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.