5,000 Niger women to benefit from cancer screening, prevention services

At least 5000 women have been scheduled to benefit from the Human Papillom Virus (HPV) screening and cervical cancer prevention services in Niger state as part of government’s efforts to reduce the prevalent of the disease.

The state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, stated this on Monday in Minna while flagging off the exercise at the Jummai Babangida Maternal and Neo-natal Hospital .

He said, “The exercise which will be in phases will benefit 5,000 women across nine local government areas of the state as a pilot scheme.”

He explained that government is aware of the disturbing situation of cancer in the state adding that he is determined to remedy the situation by meeting the 90-70-90 World Health Organisation (WHO) cancer elimination strategy in the state.

The governor assured that providing good health care facilities and services in the state will continue to be priority to his administration.

“I am glad to inform you that we have already set in motion apparatus to remedy the situation as well as meeting the target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Our resolve is in setting an agenda towards a generation without cervical cancer in the State given the proper education, enlightenment and a suitable environment to fight this global menace,” he said.

He assured that his government will continue to work towards improving some of the negative health indices in the state, explaining that Health Care Delivery has witnessed significant changes in his administration.

Also speaking, wife of the governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello, disclosed that cervical cancer is the 4th leading cause of death among women affecting about 1.4 million women globally.

The wife of the governor, who is also the founder, RAiSE Foundation, said the strategies employed to eliminate cervical cancer include vaccination, screening and treatment of precancerous lesions and and treatment through palliative care.