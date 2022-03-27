500,000 benefit from SMF’s free healthcare services, educational support

The founder/Chief Executive Officer of Steno Memorial Foundation, Dr Olufemi Sanni, has disclosed that no fewer than 500,000 people have benefitted from the foundation’s welfare programmes.

Dr Sanni who dropped this hint in Ibadan on Saturday while speaking with journalists on the foundation’s activities disclosed that the non- governmental organisation body has provided free medical services, secondary school educational support and social welfare support to residents of Ogun and other states.

He said the SMF foundation was founded to among other things assist the society’s less privileged; mostly women, indigent students, out-of-school youths and the society’s aged, adding that the foundation, since its establishment in 2011, has provided a range of medical services including free surgical evaluations and surgeries, eye screening and cataracts surgeries, community level medical screenings and consumables, psychosocial support by bursaries, scholarships, and social support funds for the aged and widows.

“Our focus is health, education and youth development. We have organised medical outreaches, we have organised free surgical services for people and we have given scholarship to students in higher institutions because we believed that education is the bedrock for development of any nation,” he said.

Dr Sanni added, “On the 23rd of March 2022 will go down in the annals of our history at Steno Memorial foundation as another successful outing in our annual state wide quiz competition finals.”