$500bn Apiculture global market, an opportunity for Nigeria – Ogbeh

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has called on Nigerians to take advantage of apiculture global market valued at $500 billion, saying it is an opportunity to invest in the sector.

Speaking at the recently at the ApiExpo Africa tagged, “Beekeeping Industry for Wealth Creation, Economic Diversification and Sustainable Development,” in Abuja Ogbeh said the government will work to harness the benefits inherent in the sector.

The Minister explained that beekeeping produces honey, beeswax, propolis, pollen (bee bread), royal jelly and bee venom for food, medicine and income.

Beekeeping, he noted, is also important for pollination and recreational activities.

He disclosed that, “value of the global business in apiculture is estimated at over $500 billion, comprising honey production, bee wax product and even the venom.

But one of the greater services bee renders to the world is that of pollination.

While declaring the event open, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, reiterated that Nigeria’s hosting of this edition of ApiExpo Africa will accelerate the development of the country’s apiculture sector.

According to him: “This national event, which I understand is a veritable platform for the convergence of apicultural thought leaders, international experts, farmers and processors in Africa and beyond for the promotion of improved and modern practices and technologies for bee farming/processing is envisaged The expo was aimed at opening a new economic frontier because since the discovery of oil in Nigeria, agriculture that was an economic booster took the back seat, especially bee farming.

The event brought together farmers from key honey producing countries including Ethopia, Rwanda, and Greece who testified of the financial benefits of beekeeping and they showcased their technologies, products and services at the event.

Chinese nationals, known for manufacturing electronics were also at the event to market beekeeping technologies

