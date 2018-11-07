513,689 children missing basic education in Niger – SUBEB

Over 513,680 children of primary and junior secondary school age are out of school in Niger state, the chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Alhassan Muhammad Bawa Niworu, has said.

Niworu stated this yesterday in a media conference for the 2018 enrolment drive campaign held at the Emir of Minna’s Palace, Minna, Niger state

He said that the state out of school children figure represented 3.09 percent of the national figure of 13.2 million, adding that the state government was seriously concerned over the situation.

He said: “Following this development, Niger state government under the able leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello have expressed concern over the huge number of children missing education in the state and in the country at large. This requires holistic approach which means that

the extent to which the programme succeeds depend largely on meaningful stakeholders engagement, participation and support at national, state and particularly local government levels.”

He solicited for the support of traditional rulers and the media in mobilizing parents at the grassroots, rural areas and urban areas to enrol their children in schools in order to reduce the huge number of

children missing schools in Niger state.

In his remark, the UNICEF Media Officer, Kaduna, Rabiu Musa commended traditional rulers in the Northern region for the initiative of embarking on enrolment drive towards reducing out of school children in the region.

He assured that UNICEF will continue to work with traditional rulers for the education of children adding that his organization was concerned that over 50% of out of school children in Nigeria were

girls.

Also in a remark, Kuyabana Minna, Alhaji Abubakar Ayuba assured that traditional rulers in the Minna emirate council will assist in mobilizing for increased enrolment of children in the state.

He commended the state Universal Basic Education Board and UNICEF for the enrolment drive campaign adding that traditional rulers will work towards the success of the programme.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.